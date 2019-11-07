Sunny
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robbie Robertson looks backward and forward with film, music

By AP News

Robbie Robertson looks backward and forward with film, music

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Robbie Robertson is in a purple patch of late.

He’s got a new album called “Sinematic” and a new documentary about his time in The Band.

In addition to his own songs, he’s written music for the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman,” is writing a second volume of his memoir “Testimony” and is celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Band’s self-titled album with a new box set.

The Band fused rock, blues, folk and gospel to create an authentically American sound. They hewed their complex sound backing Bob Dylan when he first went electric.

Only two original members remain and one song on Roberts’ new album pays tribute to his “lost brothers.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 