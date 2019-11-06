Sunny
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Singer Chris Brown holding high-end yard sale at his home

By AP News

Singer Chris Brown holding high-end yard sale at his home

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES — Chris Brown says he’s having a high-end yard sale at his Los Angeles home, and a crowd has been gathering for hours.

The singer posted a flyer on his Instagram and Twitter accounts that included his home address in the Tarzana neighborhood and says the event started at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will go until 7 p.m.

The flyer says the sale will feature “significantly marked-down high-end designer items.” He captioned the posts: “DA CRIB … 2 day event.”

People began gathering at the house Tuesday night, and a long line stretched down the sidewalk of the residential neighborhood before the event Wednesday.

The house was the site of one of Brown’s many run-ins with the law, a 2016 police standoff that ended with his arrest.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 