Mostly sunny
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

It’s a boy for ’GIRL’ singer Maren Morris

By AP News

It’s a boy for ’GIRL’ singer Maren Morris

Photo Icon View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — “GIRL” singer Maren Morris announced with some irony that she’s having a boy with husband and singer Ryan Hurd.

The Grammy-winning country singer posted of a photo of herself with Hurd on Instagram on Tuesday announcing her pregnancy, saying “the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out.”

The Texas-born Morris released her second album “GIRL” this year. It’s nominated for album of the year at this year’s CMA Awards, where she’s the leading nominee. She had a breakthrough debut in 2016 with “Hero,” which spawned the Grammy-winning “My Church.” She also had a Top 5 crossover hit with “The Middle,” a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

She’s also a member of the country group The Highwomen, with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 