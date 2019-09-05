Country singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in New Mexico crash

TAOS, N.M. — Country singer Kylie Rae Harris was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.

Harris’ publicist confirmed her death Thursday, saying family and friends of the 30-year-old Texas native were heartbroken.

Harris was on her way to Taos when the crash happened Wednesday night along State Road 522. She was scheduled to take the stage Thursday afternoon at the annual Big Barn Dance Music Festival.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says one of the other drivers — a 16-year-old girl — also was killed. The third driver escaped injury. Authorities did not release their names.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash but they did not release details.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year.