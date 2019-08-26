The Latest Swift opens MTV VMAs with rainbow-themed medley View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the MTV Video Music Awards, being held Monday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Taylor Swift has opened the VMAs with a performance of her LGBT anthem “You Need To Calm Down” flanked by colorful dancers, then brought it back to her roots by bringing out her guitar to sing the title track of her new album “Lover.”

Swift is tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at Monday’s VMAs with 10 each, including video of the year.

The words “Equality Act” were shown over her performance, a reference to her support of the Equality Act legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

___

10 a.m.

2019 is the year of Missy Elliott: The rap icon became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year and she will also earn the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Elliott, who has released colorful, eccentric and groundbreaking music videos throughout her career, will also perform during the show which kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Others performers include Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Normani, Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Big Sean, Ozuna, A$AP Ferg and Jonas Brothers. Megan Thee Stallion, Ava Max and CNCO will perform during the pre-show.

Swift and Ariana Grande are the top-nominated acts.