Clear
66.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fans recreate Beatles’ Abbey Road cover shot 50 years on

By AP News

Fans recreate Beatles’ Abbey Road cover shot 50 years on

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON — It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood Thursday to recreate the “Abbey Road” cover shot, half a century after it was shot.

Spectators snapped photos on cellphones as Beatles lookalikes crossed the street outside Abbey Road Studios in tribute to the original image.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain MacMillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing while a police officer stopped traffic.

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 