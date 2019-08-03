Sunny
83.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

France Drowning of festival-goer triggers protest of police

By AP News

PARIS — Several hundred protesters have rallied in western France over the death of a local man who drowned during a clash between police and music festival participants.

The demonstration in the city of Nantes was mostly peaceful but officers fired short water cannon blasts at a few rowdy people, who then set fire to a small market stand in a square.

Exceptional security measures were put in place for Saturday’s rally amid growing public anger over the death of 24-year-old Steve Maia Canico.

Canico’s body was found in the Loire River on Monday. At the June 22 music festival, police fired tear gas and some festival-goers fell into the river.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has promised an administrative inquiry and a judicial investigation would ensure “all the truth will be known” about Canico’s drowning.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 