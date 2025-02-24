Book Review: In Holly Brickley’s debut novel ‘Deep Cuts,’ love and music clash View Photo

Holly Brickley’s debut “Deep Cuts” is a book for music lovers. Not just any type of music lovers — diehard music fans who enjoy analyzing every element of a song’s composition as well as its origin story.

Taking place in the early 2000s, this novel follows music writer Percy and her love interest Joe, an aspiring musician, as they progress from college students to working professionals. Brickley explores the push-pull dynamic between a critic and her criticized as the characters walk the line between intimate connection and superficial renown, as well as the greed that comes with both. The novel is a coming-of-age in its own right, delving into the pain points of becoming a young adult.

With each chapter title the name of a different song, “Deep Cuts” becomes a series of music essays breaking down both form and the evolution of popular music genres as they relate to Percy’s fictional life. The title is a reference to the concept of “deep cuts,” or songs by popular musicians unfamiliar to the public but revered by critics.

Percy is a self-described “sidekick,” and she stays that way throughout the novel, taking a backseat to the intricacies of other characters’ lives. Joe, on the other hand, has a compelling backstory and complicated emotional wounds. The reasons they can’t be together get increasingly frustrating as Percy inserts unnecessary conflict.

“Deep Cuts” contains a similar music composition subplot as “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, as well as the cultural and technological setting of “My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh. Brickley’s lived experience is apparent as she references people, places and things with realistic detail.

The book uses mixed media, like Instant Messages, blog posts, notebook entries, and even an external music playlist to immerse readers. Using songs as chapter titles is a charming way to bring audiences into the story, though hard to keep up with at times. Brickley does a good job breaking down each song for those less familiar with the book’s discography or music theory in general.

Ultimately, music wins out over love in “Deep Cuts” as Percy and Joe discover their place in the music industry — and each other’s lives.

By RACHEL S. HUNT

Associated Press