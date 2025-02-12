Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish get Rock Hall nominations View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast and Phish are some the 2025 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes two sets of musical brothers who have had public feuds and recent reunions — the Black Crowes and Oasis.

The Hall revealed the list of 14 performer nominees Wednesday, including Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Maná, Soundgarden and the White Stripes.

Eight of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast and Phish.

Two candidates this year — Carey and Checker — have had powerful impacts on the charts and culture. Carey has 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, while Checker’s recording of “The Twist,” and subsequent “Let’s Twist Again” are considered among the most popular songs in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.

Oasis was one of the dominant British acts of the 1990s, producing hits including “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” Its sound was fueled by singalong rock choruses and the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam, the band’s singer.

Their American equivalent is the Black Crowes, who mix Southern boogie, stuttering stomp, blues harmonica, glam rock, and ’70s harmonies starting with their debut album “Shake Your Money Maker.” For many years singer Chris Robinson and his brother, guitarist Rich Robinson, did not speak.

Lauper rose to fame in the 1980s with hits such as “Time After Time” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and went on to winning a Tony Award for “Kinky Boots.” OutKast, made up of André 3000 and Big Boi, have six Grammys and a reputation for pushing the boundaries of hip-hop.

The 2025 Inductees will be revealed in late April, along with inductees entering the hall under three special committee categories: Musical influence, musical excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction. The induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall.

Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals. The selection criteria include “an artist’s impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their career and body of work, as well as their innovation and excellence in style and technique.”

Last year, Mary J. Blige,Cher, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton all were inducted.

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer