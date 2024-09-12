Cardi B reveals birth of third child with Offset and says the newborn is the ‘prettiest lil thing’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B has welcomed her third child into the world.

The Grammy winner announced on social media Thursday that she gave birth over the weekend. She posted photos of her holding and breastfeeding the newborn in a hospital.

“The prettiest lil thing,” she wrote in the post, followed by the date Sept. 7.

A representative for Cardi B has not immediately responded to an email for comment regarding the birth.

Cardi B, 31, announced she was pregnant last month on the same day she filed for divorce from rapper Offset, who is shown in the photos on social media alongside her and holding the baby. Last month, she asked the courts for primary custody of her children and sought child support from Offset, 32, who is known for his successful solo career and being a member of the rap group Migos.

The hip-hop couple secretly wed in 2017 in Atlanta.

Along with their newborn, Cardi B and Offset have two other children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.