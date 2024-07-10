Music Review: Clairo aims to ‘Charm’ on lush and layered new album View Photo

Clairo, the Atlanta-based indie pop singer-songwriter, is out and about with “Charm,” her third album overall and first record in three years.

The 11-track release is a masterclass in modern but reflective music, hearkening back to ’70s-inspired pop grooves with a smooth layer of Clairo’s characteristic soul.

Clairo previously landed on many a cool kid’s aesthetic playlist with lovely tracks such as “Sofia” and “Bags.” She continues along the themes of love and sexuality here, blending playful melodies with astute lyrics that observe the heart’s volatile conditions: wanting, waiting, accepting, and exploring.

The standout song is “Sexy to Someone,” a repeat-worthy track on which Clairo sings about wanting to be wanted. “I want afterglowing and when I call a car / Send me eyes with the knowing that I could pull it off,” Clairo croons against an upbeat drum shuffle and soft synthesizer stabs. Desiring to be sexy to someone is sexier than singing about simply being sexy. These are the savvy songwriting levels that Clairo understands and delivers.

If you want something to move your body to, steer toward “Add Up My Love,” a certified bop by Clairo standards, quicker in pace than her usual lilt and a track that shows off the singer’s vocal ability.

Credit must go to Clairo and her “Charm” co-producer Leon Michaels (of The Dap-Kings and El Michels Affair) for their attention to analog. Clairo and company brought together a live ensemble of horns, woodwinds and vintage synthesizers to create a sound that is lush and respectful of the pre-digital process.

Clairo fans are likely to love this release. Newcomers to her music will be glad they found her. Clairo remains a standout artist among the current cadre of indie pop practitioners for her quality lyricism and consistent melodic inventiveness. She’s a cut above one-trick ponies that deliver fleeting earworms.

By RON HARRIS

Associated Press