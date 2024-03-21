Beyoncé will receive the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after Beyoncé releases her highly anticipated eighth studio album, she’ll make an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive its innovator award.

Beyoncé will appear at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept the honor during the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris. She’s being recognized for her pioneering career: for decades of creative risks and influencing pop culture on a mass scale, as well as last year’s groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour.

Ludacris will also perform, joining a previously announced lineup of Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae.

Cher will be presented with the iHeartRadio icon award.

Beyoncé’s upcoming “Act ll: Cowboy Carter” is the follow-up to 2022’s acclaimed “Act I: Renaissance.”

Last month, the superstar singer became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart after the uptempo country stomp “Texas Hold ’Em” reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart.

This year, Beyoncé scored five iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, including R&B artist of the year, R&B song of the year (for “Cuff It,”) favorite tour style, best fan army and a new category, favorite on screen, for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with nine, followed closely by Jelly Roll, SZA, and 21 Savage with eight. Behind them is Olivia Rodrigo, who received seven.

Fans can vote in several categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, social star award, favorite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favorite tour style and two new fields: favorite on screen and favorite debut album.

Social voting is open at iHeartRadio.com/awards and will close on March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PDT for all categories.

The show will air live on Fox stations beginning at 8 p.m. EDT. It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. and the app.

