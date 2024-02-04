List of top Grammy Award winners so far

A list of top winners at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

BEST POP DANCE RECORDING

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

“Weathervanes,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Barbie The Album,” various artists

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Moonage Daydream”

For a full list of winners, visit: https://www.grammy.com/

By The Associated Press