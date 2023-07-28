Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch View Photo

Bethany Cosentino, “Natural Disaster” (Concord Records)

Bethany Cosentino, one half of the surf-y indie rock duo Best Coast and its principal songwriter, is out with her debut solo album “Natural Disaster”. It is a continuation of her high energy, guitar-fueled group vibes.

While easy enough on the ears, there not really enough to delineate “Natural Disaster” from work with Best Coast bud Bobb Bruno. Usually, solo efforts offer much more of a departure than is evident here.

The construction, lyrics, singing and delivery are fine but uneventful with no earworm tracks for the casual listener.

Songs like “It’s Fine,” “Easy” and “A Single Day” are cordial rock offerings, but each misses a sense of urgency and Cosentino doesn’t seem to deliver them with enough emotion to make them sound personal.

She shines, however, on “It’s a Journey.” It begins with some nice pared down guitar work and there’s just enough lilt in her voice to convince the listener she means this one. And if she ever considers a country crossover career, this track proves she could handle it.

In a press release, Cosentino says she hopes “Natural Disaster” might help listeners find their way through transformation and renewal. She’s a capable musician and singer, but this debut album might have benefited from even more transformation of her own.

By RON HARRIS

Associated Press