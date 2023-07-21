Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 24,2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$7,343,809
|2
|Morgan Wallen
|$7,274,150
|3
|Harry Styles
|$6,426,797
|4
|Ed Sheeran
|$6,230,096
|5
|Luke Combs
|$5,271,398
|6
|Dead & Company
|$3,691,746
|7
|Suga
|$2,956,951
|8
|blink-182
|$2,241,483
|9
|Elton John
|$1,845,663
|10
|Shania Twain
|$1,566,062
|11
|Post Malone
|$1,540,243
|12
|Bruno Mars
|$1,478,373
|13
|Grupo Firme
|$1,430,457
|14
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,416,050
|15
|Rauw Alejandro
|$1,407,220
|16
|Lizzo
|$1,348,377
|17
|Janet Jackson
|$1,339,357
|18
|Kenny Chesney
|$1,308,272
|19
|Iron Maiden
|$1,214,516
|20
|Paramore
|$1,174,009
