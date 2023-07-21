Clear
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By AP News

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 24,2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $7,343,809
2 Morgan Wallen $7,274,150
3 Harry Styles $6,426,797
4 Ed Sheeran $6,230,096
5 Luke Combs $5,271,398
6 Dead & Company $3,691,746
7 Suga $2,956,951
8 blink-182 $2,241,483
9 Elton John $1,845,663
10 Shania Twain $1,566,062
11 Post Malone $1,540,243
12 Bruno Mars $1,478,373
13 Grupo Firme $1,430,457
14 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,416,050
15 Rauw Alejandro $1,407,220
16 Lizzo $1,348,377
17 Janet Jackson $1,339,357
18 Kenny Chesney $1,308,272
19 Iron Maiden $1,214,516
20 Paramore $1,174,009

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

