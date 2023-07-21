Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 24,2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $7,343,809 2 Morgan Wallen $7,274,150 3 Harry Styles $6,426,797 4 Ed Sheeran $6,230,096 5 Luke Combs $5,271,398 6 Dead & Company $3,691,746 7 Suga $2,956,951 8 blink-182 $2,241,483 9 Elton John $1,845,663 10 Shania Twain $1,566,062 11 Post Malone $1,540,243 12 Bruno Mars $1,478,373 13 Grupo Firme $1,430,457 14 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,416,050 15 Rauw Alejandro $1,407,220 16 Lizzo $1,348,377 17 Janet Jackson $1,339,357 18 Kenny Chesney $1,308,272 19 Iron Maiden $1,214,516 20 Paramore $1,174,009

