Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $7,343,809 49,875 $147.24 21 2 Morgan Wallen $6,877,414 35,083 $196.03 13 3 Harry Styles $6,419,362 57,463 $111.71 27 4 Ed Sheeran $5,826,638 53,880 $108.14 14 5 Luke Combs $5,158,426 52,551 $98.16 12 6 Dead & Company $3,691,746 28,481 $129.62 24 7 Suga $2,956,951 13,544 $218.31 11 8 blink-182 $2,265,018 16,257 $139.32 16 9 Elton John $1,731,468 12,749 $135.81 10 10 Post Malone $1,540,243 14,410 $106.89 17 11 Bruno Mars $1,478,373 4,746 $311.49 10 12 Rauw Alejandro $1,426,497 13,498 $105.68 13 13 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,404,939 12,880 $109.07 12 14 Grupo Firme $1,368,443 9,771 $140.04 13 15 Lizzo $1,348,377 12,307 $109.56 15 16 Janet Jackson $1,291,623 11,556 $111.77 20 17 Kenny Chesney $1,277,372 11,208 $113.96 15 18 Phish $1,261,510 12,924 $97.60 8 19 Iron Maiden $1,242,556 13,282 $93.55 12 20 Paramore $1,179,650 13,321 $88.55 19

