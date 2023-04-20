Review: Tiësto finds new ‘Drive’ and EDM elan in new album View Photo

As electronic dance music is heading to a hellscape of generic beats, veteran DJ Tiësto manages to claw in some fresh tunes on his seventh studio album, “Drive.”

The 12 tracks are a pleasant bag of old school remixes, new collaborations and recent singles — not all floor-to-ceiling bangers, but a good enough proportion to keep the party going.

“Lay Low” is the latest single, a certified bop, which takes the catchier church choir vibe of a recent hit song (rhymes with “lowly”) and mixes it with a sinister autotune to great effect. “10:35” featuring Tate McRae needs no introduction, as the song with great bass is matched by the perfect vocals (apparently he recorded this at the Atlantis hotel in Dubai). Its companion piece on the record is “The Motto” with Ava Max, which blends the beat and the voice in a similar way, without coming close to sounding alike.

“All Nighter” is a good techno jam that is not quite old school, not quite new school, while “Back Around” with AR/CO is a dreamy, slow dance that gets under your skin. “Chills (LA Hills)” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie subverts expectations by alternating between EDM and trap on a solid beat, while the lively “Bet My Dollar” is heightened and anchored by Freya Ridings’ unique vocals.

Like a surprise flavor in the remix candy store, the Black Eyed Peas’ classic club anthem “Pump It Louder” is reworked with a deeper bass to great effect.

Tiësto hits and he doesn’t miss with this slew of body movers, but he’s probably best enjoyed al fresco at a club.

