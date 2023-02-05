Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Viola Davis’ Grammy win for audiobook makes her an EGOT

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Viola Davis accepts the award for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for "Finding Me: A Memoir" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Viola Davis’ Grammy win for audiobook makes her an EGOT

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status.

The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for her memoir “Finding Me.”

“I just EGOT!” she shouted from the stage as she accepted the trophy, using the term for the rare person who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career.

The celebrated actor has two Tonys, most recently for “Fences” in 2010, she won an Emmy in 2015 for “How to Get Away with Murder,” and won an Oscar in 2017 for the film version of “Fences.”

“Oh, my God,” she said. “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year- old Viola, to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey.”

The audiobook category has seen some seriously famous winners, including Michelle Obama and ex-presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Davis’ fellow nominees this year included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, and one of the other 17 members of the EGOT club, Mel Brooks.

Other EGOT winners include Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Rita Moreno.

By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 