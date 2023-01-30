Clear
32.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Review: K-pop’s NCT127 adds neo-chill hop to album repackage

Sponsored by:
By AP News
This cover image released by SM Entertainment shows “Ay-Yo - The 4th Album Repackage” by NCT127. (SM Entertainment via AP)

Review: K-pop’s NCT127 adds neo-chill hop to album repackage

Photo Icon View Photo

“Ay-Yo — The 4th Album Repackage” NCT127 (SM Entertainment)

NCT127 should be credited as inventors of a new genre: neo-chill hop.

Their upcoming repackage “Ay-Yo” of their fourth studio album “2 Baddies” comes with three extra tracks that move the needle in the too cool direction. The titular “Ay-Yo” goes hard on an industrial trip hop sound, “DJ” finds a funky jazzy beat embracing the ’70s, while “Skyscraper” pins its hopes on a straightforward hip-hop line.

The triptych rounds up the tracks to a total of 15 in a cohesive record that nevertheless has its ebbs and flows in terms of catchy hooks. Sometimes NCT127 deliver an epic melody with outstanding vocals like “2 Baddies,” or a sexy smooth “Gold Dust” or an R&B groove with Caribbean undertones such as “Designer,” but you also get a low energy “Black Clouds” from time to time.

The nine-member K-pop group is known for its more experimental sound and they prove yet again you can do people pleasing with a twist.

___

For more AP Music reviews, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

By CRISTINA JALERU
Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 