Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/16/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $6,434,586; $149.11.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,170,365; $86.37.

4. Harry Styles; $3,236,098; $192.54.

5. Guns N’ Roses; $2,983,103; $81.85.

6. Daddy Yankee; $2,839,247; $91.19.

7. Morgan Wallen; $2,550,858; $127.86.

8. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

9. Pearl Jam; $2,037,131; $112.15.

10. My Chemical Romance; $1,998,735; $148.38.

11. Roger Waters; $1,731,703; $124.56.

12. Post Malone; $1,715,030; $136.06.

13. Eagles; $1,582,927; $139.32.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,517,873; $127.22.

15. Lizzo; $1,482,975; $113.48.

16. Mary J. Blige; $1,429,079; $133.51.

17. Billie Eilish; $1,345,215; $101.31.

18. Iron Maiden; $1,340,492; $80.62.

19. Andrea Bocelli; $1,325,463; $134.64.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,324,347; $106.67.

