Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By AP News

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 11/21/2022:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,227,688; $205.01.

2. The Weeknd; $7,175,287; $150.12.

3. Elton John; $6,071,820; $165.91.

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $5,987,861; $142.65.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,985,825; $156.56.

6. Ed Sheeran; $4,896,359; $79.90.

7. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

8. Harry Styles; $2,700,420; $147.20.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,458,916; $104.62.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,281,282; $124.72.

11. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

12. Pearl Jam; $1,947,409; $111.46.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,864,182; $155.13.

14. Imagine Dragons; $1,814,955; $80.33.

15. Post Malone; $1,716,365; $139.81.

16. Roger Waters; $1,698,095; $134.20.

17. Kendrick Lamar; $1,687,938; $132.04.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,477,358; $135.51.

19. Billie Eilish; $1,433,812; $103.51.

20. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

