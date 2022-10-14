Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/17/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,850,282; $238.29.

2. The Weeknd; $7,605,255; $158.57.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $7,092,654; $155.61.

4. Coldplay; $6,225,446; $90.15.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,647,281; $135.46.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,174,752; $131.83.

7. Ed Sheeran; $4,724,411; $79.13.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,437,705; $105.56.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,282,935; $126.43.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,185,195; $115.37.

11. Harry Styles; $2,048,588; $124.31.

12. Iron Maiden; $1,984,217; $73.38.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,879,368; $157.18.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,768,654; $142.60.

15. Post Malone; $1,752,387; $137.42.

16. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

17. Roger Waters; $1,607,847; $125.90.

18. Rosalía; $1,349,237; $133.42.

19. Seventeen; $1,301,518; $122.47.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,224,712; $92.43.

