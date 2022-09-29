Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ‘004Daisy’ View Photo

“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation)

Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”

The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba.

Most recently, Dixson, also known as Darius Scott, co-wrote the Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” from the “King Richard” original soundtrack with Beyoncé. He also made two songwriting appearances on Beyoncé’s summer smash hit album “Renaissance.”

His work with Beyoncé shows the sound he is cultivating for himself in “OO4Daisy” — an inventive new form of alternative R&B. It is meant to be genre-bending, purposefully challenging people to rethink that they’ve heard everything from the well-established and now expansive genre.

The album features another alternative R&B, singer-producer, Tinashe, in a certified groovy summer hit, “Heat,” which is also exclusively produced by Dixson and co-written by Tinashe. He opens the sensual lively jam, “I heard she tryna get away for the summer/Can I take you there?”

Transitions are seamless from “Moviestar” to “La Nocturne,” which allows the multifaceted musician to show his range from the darker, intense Michael Jackson-influenced “Moviestar” to “La Nocturne,” a dreamy fantasy.

The confident album closes with two of the strongest songs showcased in the set. Standout “Cherry Sorbet,” featuring R&B songstress and co-writer Sevyn Streeter, is a cherry-charged euphemism that samples The Beatles. The song is inspired by old school R&B love songs —- perfect for a night out with a group of friends or a potential love interest.

Finally, Dixson swings big with a closer and makes it connect with “Sweeter.” The closing song is co-produced by emerging artist Steve Lacy, known for his summer hit, “Bad Habit,” sweeping the internet and music charts by storm.

“Sweeter” serves its purpose — heavy with a bass guitar, a chorus, beats that sound like heels clicking and people snapping and most of all Dixson’s silky voice ready to comfort his listeners. He sings optimistically while closing the album, “See, I’m just a dreamer/ Looking for sweeter/And I know life ain’t always peaches and cream.”

___

By NARDOS HAILE

Associated Press