Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 9/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $7,938,803; $212.93.

2. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $6,096,472; $115.90.

3. Coldplay; $6,040,585; $94.16.

4. Elton John; $5,472,485; $159.50.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,420,743; $123.91.

6. Ed Sheeran; $5,064,345; $82.42.

7. Mötley Crüe / Def Leppard; $4,929,971; $129.53.

8. Guns N’ Roses; $4,104,950; $90.49.

9. Kenny Chesney; $3,149,526; $101.38.

10. Harry Styles; $2,574,497; $95.32.

11. Dead & Company; $2,418,102; $117.05.

12. Iron Maiden; $2,399,510; $76.03.

13. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,135,606; $135.35.

14. Daddy Yankee; $1,826,188; $160.67.

15. Morgan Wallen; $1,796,391; $101.41.

16. Imagine Dragons; $1,765,015; $63.50.

17. Kendrick Lamar; $1,717,599; $139.24.

18. Roger Waters; $1,498,870; $120.37.

19. Billie Eilish; $1,327,407; $84.64.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,302,003; $83.66.

