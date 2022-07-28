Two dancers hurt at Hong Kong concert after big screen falls

HONG KONG (AP) — Two dancers were injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below.

The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boy band Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Video clips circulated on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers on stage when one of several suspended LED screens above the stage came crashing down.

The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body, before toppling over onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror, according to clips.

The rest of the performers on stage rushed to help those hit by the screen, videos showed.

Police said that they received a report at 10:36pm regarding the incident, and said two male dancers were sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a conscious state.

Local media reported that the hospital said one of the dancers was in a “serious condition,” while the other was stable.

Apart from the two performers who were injured onstage, three other female audience members were also reported as injured, police said. One of them felt unwell and was sent to the same hospital in a conscious state, while two others were in a state of shock, but required no medical treatment.

Following the incident, the concert was halted and audience members were asked to leave the venue.

The falling LED screen is the latest accident in the series of concerts. On Tuesday, one of Mirror’s members Frankie Lui appeared to lose his footing and fall off the edge of the stage while giving a speech, according to clips on social media.

An online petition about the safety issues of the Mirror concerts was launched the same night, and has since garnered over 13,000 signatures from fans. The petition urged organizers to ensure safety for Mirror and its dancers and refrain from using unnecessary stage mechanisms or raised platforms.

Viu, the company that created and currently manages Mirror, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Mirror, a 12-member group which has skyrocketed in popularity in Hong Kong, has been credited with the revival of Cantopop and amassed tens of thousands of fans in the city.

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press