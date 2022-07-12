Clear
100 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Review: Splashes of color from jazz pianist Sam Reider

Sponsored by:
By AP News
This image released by Slow & Steady shows "Petrichor" by Sam Reider. (Slow & Steady via AP)

Review: Splashes of color from jazz pianist Sam Reider

Photo Icon View Photo

“Petrichor,” Sam Reider (Slow & Steady)

Jazz pianist Sam Reider can sound reflective or restless, pensive or playful, sometimes in adjacent measures.

“Petrichor” is the solo debut album from Reider, who sings and plays accordion for the jazz-bluegrass group Human Hands. His new release features eight original instrumentals that echo Debussy, Chopin, Gershwin, James Booker and Keith Jarrett, among others, but the end result is delightfully distinctive.

Reider recently moved back to his hometown of San Francisco, and he says the music was inspired by the region’s landscape. He mixes melodic moments with discordant intervals, serving up splashes of color in a range of registers. His explorations lead to subtle undulations, modulations and roller-coaster runs as notes tinkle, thunder, sing and shimmer before reaching satisfying conclusions.

Choice cuts include the title tune, an uptempo gem with a rollicking bass line, and “Land’s End,” a blue waltz built on a wandering three-note rhythmic pattern. It’s never certain where those notes will land, and on “Petrichor,” that’s one more reason to keep listening.

__

For more recent music reviews, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

By STEVEN WINE
Associated Press

loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit quick loans payday loans near me payday loans online
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 