Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards

By AP News
Jason Aldean, left, and Carrie Underwood accept the award for video of the year for "If I Didn't Love You" at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2022 CMT Music Awards:

Video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Female video of the year: Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

​​Male video of the year: Cody Johnson, ”′Til You Can’t”

Group/duo video of the year: Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”

Collaborative video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Breakthrough video of the year: Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”

CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”

CMT performance of the year: George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?” from “CMT Giants: Charley Pride’”

By The Associated Press

