List of Grammy winners in top categories
List of Grammy winners in top categories
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of early winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:
— Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste
— Best music film: “Summer of Soul”
— Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton
— Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
— Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne,
— Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
— Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
— Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea
— Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”
— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera
— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo
— Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
— Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
— Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
— Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”
By The Associated Press