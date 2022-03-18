Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 3/21/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $2,962,628; $176.23.

2. Genesis; $2,451,975; $199.91.

3. Elton John; $2,258,738; $159.49.

4. Andrea Bocelli; $2,191,327; $179.33.

5. Eric Church; $1,635,284; $118.96.

6. Billie Eilish; $1,519,718; $119.87.

7. Morgan Wallen; $1,476,480; $127.91.

8. Tool; $1,409,752; $114.94.

9. Dua Lipa; $1,323,408; $98.20.

10. Reba McEntire; $1,071,220; $106.98.

11. Katy Perry; $872,537; $218.59.

12. James Taylor; $837,561; $99.55.

13. Ana Gabriel; $743,784; $97.95.

14. Kane Brown; $720,297; $64.57.

15. Luke Bryan; $682,927; $180.18.

16. Sebastian Maniscalco; $675,206; $106.33.

17. Gary Barlow; $651,189; $94.49.

18. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $635,998; $71.02.

19. Alejandro Fernández; $525,818; $74.22.

20. Pentatonix; $499,607; $72.95.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___