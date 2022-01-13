Musicians, friends react to the death of Ronnie Spector View Photo

Ronnie Spector, who as leader of the girl group The Ronettes sang 1960s hits including “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday at age 78 after a brief battle with cancer. Her death drew tributes and expressions of grief from music industry colleagues.

“I’m in total shock! Did not see this one coming. Please give me time to process my thoughts to give Ronnie the proper tribute she deserves. She and I shared so much together.” — Darlene Love, via Facebook.

“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.” — Brian Wilson, via Twitter.

“It was an honor to produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family.” — Stevie Van Zandt, via Twitter.

“Our dear friend Ronnie Spector, has passed. She was the sweetest person you could ever know. And her mark on rock and roll is indelible.” — Joan Jett, via Twitter.

“Rest In Peace Ronnie Spector such a special time in music. What a beautiful song The Ronettes — ‘Be My Baby.’” — Dave Davies, via Twitter.

“The voice of a million teenage dreams including mine. Sing in power forever dear Ronnie. Thank U for singing mine and @Desmonchild song. We were honored.” — Diane Warren, via Twitter.

“For New York guys my age, the Ronettes were the sex symbols of the era. When she left Phil and came home to her mom, she asked me to be her conductor.” — Billy Vera, via Twitter.

“Absolutely gutted to hear this news. Dear beautiful, talented , fierce Ronnie. I will love you eternally. But then again you knew that. Love Love Love from your girl, Sx.” — Garbage, via Twitter.

“Peace and Love, Ronnie Spector.” — Susanna Hoffs, via Twitter.

By The Associated Press