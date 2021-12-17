Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/20/2021 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $9,350,481; $226.40.

2. BTS; $8,329,086; $155.86.

3. Los Bukis; $5,270,084; $149.04.

4. Eagles; $2,689,172; $228.42.

5. Harry Styles; $2,272,280; $132.16.

6. Genesis; $2,129,639; $193.07.

7. Andrea Bocelli; $1,924,336; $182.73.

8. Eric Clapton; $1,836,111; $170.57.

9. Morgan Wallen; $1,720,148; $81.41.

10. Dead & Company; $1,699,582; $94.03.

11. Guns N’ Roses; $1,698,085; $158.92.

12. Eric Church; $1,564,683; $103.25.

13. J. Cole; $1,457,197; $114.03.

14. Lady Gaga; $1,455,707; $295.27.

15. Enrique Iglesias / Ricky Martin; $1,338,326; $113.37.

16. Bruno Mars; $1,274,466; $328.15.

17. Maroon 5; $1,117,418; $73.96.

18. Jonas Brothers; $1,098,004; $81.16.

19. Dave Matthews Band; $1,090,524; $84.64.

20. Grupo Firme; $1,085,683; $106.04.

