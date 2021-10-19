Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances

By AP News
FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera. The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with Plácido Domingo (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances

Photo Icon View Photo

Soprano Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera.

The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with Plácido Domingo.

“I have been suffering from debilitating pain in my shoulder for many months now and my doctor has advised me that I must undergo urgent surgery on my shoulder followed by physical rehabilitation immediately after in order to address this,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

The company did not immediately announce a replacement.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 