Live updates: Henri downgraded to tropical storm

By AP News
People fish as large waves hit the rocks at the Charlestown Breachway Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlestown, R.I. New Englanders, bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years, are taking precautions as Tropical Storm Henri barrels toward the southern New England coast. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest developments on the storm system moving through the Northeast:

7:40 a.m.

Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday as it edged closer to landfall.

Millions of people on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

Henri was on course to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline by midday Sunday. The center of the storm was projected to pass over the eastern tip of Long Island.

__

MORE ON THE STORM:

— Heavy rain shut down a star-studded concert in Central Park on Saturday evening that was meant to celebrate New York’s reemergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

__ A look at some of the biggest questions about Henri and its impact.

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

