2 killed, 4 wounded by gunfire in downtown San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A shooting in a downtown San Rafael parking structure killed two people and wounded four, most of whom had come to attend a nearby nightclub concert.

It’s unclear how many gunmen were involved, but witnesses reported seeing a Dodge Charger speed away following the burst of gunfire late Friday, police said.

When officers stopped the car, they found two 25-year-old men inside with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dan Fink told the Marin Independent Journal.

Around the same time, officers responding to a car crash in the neighboring town of San Anselmo found two more people in the wrecked vehicle with gunshot wounds. A 24-year-old man was dead, and a second man was taken to the hospital with nonfatal injuries, Fink said.

Meanwhile, police learned of a second death after a driver dropped off a 27-year-old man in front of a hospital emergency department and drove away. That person died at the hospital, Fink said.

Police were investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The victims told investigators they were either at the concert or on their way to it, he said.

No weapons were found in any of the vehicles. Gun casings from a high-powered automatic rifle were found at the garage.

A 62-year-old homeless man who slept near the garage also was wounded by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was expected to survive.

The owner of George’s Nightclub told the San Francisco Chronicle she informed police of plans to book Detroit-based rapper Icewear Vezzo two weeks earlier, and officers stopped by Friday night to check the venue’s security. Additionally, eight private security guards staffed the event, and “nothing happened inside,” Esly Figueroa said.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the shooting happened behind the nightclub.

Associated Press