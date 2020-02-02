Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards
LONDON — Winners of the 2020 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film — “1917”
British Film — “1917”
Director — Sam Mendes, “1917”
Actor — Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Actress — Renee Zellweger, “Judy”
Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Supporting Actress — Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Rising Star — Micheal Ward
British Debut — Writer/director Mark Jenkin, producers Kate Byers and Linn Waite, “Bait”
Cinematography — Roger Deakins, “1917”
Original Screenplay — “Parasite”
Adapted Screenplay — “Jojo Rabbit”
Film Not in the English Language
Original Score — Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
Editing — “Le Mans ‘66”
Production Design — “1917”
Casting — “Joker”
Costume Design — “Little Women”
Sound — “1917”
Visual Effects — “1917”
Makeup and Hair — “Bombshell”
Animated Film — “Klaus”
British Short Film — “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”
British Short Animation — “Grandad Was a Romantic”
Documentary — “For Sama”
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema — Andy Serkis
Academy Fellowship — Kathleen Kennedy