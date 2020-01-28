Cloudy
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Joker

2. Zombieland: Double Tap

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

5. Parasite

6. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

7. Gemini Man

8. Doctor Sleep

9. Hustlers

10. The Addams Family (2019)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. David Crosby: Remember My Name

2. Freaks

3. The Lighthouse (2019)

4. The Farewell

5. Code 8

6. Call Me By Your Name

7. Waves

8. Midsommar

9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10. John Henry

