Mostly cloudy
38.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A box-office breakdown of the Oscar best picture nominees

By AP News

A box-office breakdown of the Oscar best picture nominees

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES — A list of the domestic box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards that were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

— “Joker,” $334 million

— “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” $141.1 million

— “Ford v Ferrari,” $111.4 million

— “Little Women,” $74 million

— “1917,” $39.2 million

— “Parasite,” $25.4 million

— “Jojo Rabbit,” $22 million

— “The Irishman,” no figures available

— “Marriage Story,” no figures available.

Source: Comscore

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 