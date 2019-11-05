Sunny
67.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 3, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Lion King (2019)

2. Good Boys

3. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

4. Toy Story 4

5. Hocus Pocus

6. Luce

7. The Angry Birds Movie 2

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas

10. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Luce

2. Midsommar

3. The Farewell

4. Shadow

5. Can You Keep A Secret?

6. The Rise of Jordan Peterson

7. Plus One

8. The Nightingale

9. Hereditary

10. Trick ‘R’ Treat (2008)

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 