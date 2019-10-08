Sunny
58.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tony Hale on playing Forky and the lonely lesson of ’Veep’

By AP News

Tony Hale on playing Forky and the lonely lesson of ’Veep’

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK — Tony Hale is known for getting big laughs for his hilarious facial reactions and physical antics in TV comedies. But for his animated role in the latest “Toy Story” installment, he had to be funny using only his voice.

Hale has earned many fans by playing a morally questionable man-child in both “Arrested Development” and “Veep.” He switched gears to play the lovable and innocent “Forky,” who embarks on a road trip with Woody, Buzz and the gang in “Toy Story 4,” which is available on digital, 4K Disc and Blu-Ray this week.

Hale says he was thrilled to get the call to play the handmade, talking utensil. Just being asked was enough.

Says Hale: “I felt very much like Forky, because Forky walks around like he’s overwhelmed.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 