Tony Hale on playing Forky and the lonely lesson of ’Veep’

Tony Hale on playing Forky and the lonely lesson of ’Veep’ View Photo

NEW YORK — Tony Hale is known for getting big laughs for his hilarious facial reactions and physical antics in TV comedies. But for his animated role in the latest “Toy Story” installment, he had to be funny using only his voice.

Hale has earned many fans by playing a morally questionable man-child in both “Arrested Development” and “Veep.” He switched gears to play the lovable and innocent “Forky,” who embarks on a road trip with Woody, Buzz and the gang in “Toy Story 4,” which is available on digital, 4K Disc and Blu-Ray this week.

Hale says he was thrilled to get the call to play the handmade, talking utensil. Just being asked was enough.

Says Hale: “I felt very much like Forky, because Forky walks around like he’s overwhelmed.”