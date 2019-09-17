Sunny
76.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 8, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. MIB: International

2. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

3. The Secret Life of Pets 2

4. Rocketman

5. Booksmart

6. Aladdin

7. It (2017)

8. Avengers: Endgame

9. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

10. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dead Don’t Die

2. Slow West

3. Light of My Life

4. Hotel Mumbai

5. The Biggest Little Farm

6. Echo in the Canyon

7. After

8. American Woman

9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10. Spider In the Web

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 