Sunny
76.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 15, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

2. Aladdin

3. Yesterday (2019)

4. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

5. MIB: International

6. Rocketman

7. Booksmart

8. Anna

9. It (2017)

10. The Secret Life of Pets 2

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Dead Don’t Die

2. Can You Keep A Secret?

3. Light of My Life

4. Slow West

5. Hotel Mumbai

6. After

7. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

8. Tolkien

9. The Biggest Little Farm

10. Echo in the Canyon

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 