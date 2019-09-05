Mostly cloudy
Toronto Film Festival kicks off with The Band, Iannucci

By AP News

NEW YORK — The 44th Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off Thursday with a documentary celebration of Canada’s own The Band and the premiere of Armando Iannucci’s adaptation of “David Copperfield.”

The start of the festival, North America’s largest, heralds the beginning of the fall movie season and the coming Oscar race, which is condensed this season due to an earlier ceremony date.

Among the films on tap at this year’s TIFF are the Mr. Rogers drama “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” with Tom Hanks, the Jennifer Lopez stripper revenge tale “Hustlers,” Eddie Murphy’s “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Judy,” with Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland.

Opening the festival Thursday night is “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band,” a documentary based on Robertson’s 2016 memoir “Testify.”

