Almodóvar’s ’Pain and Glory’ picked to bid for a 2019 Oscar

By AP News

MADRID — Spain’s Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences says that Pedro Almodóvar’s latest drama “Pain and Glory,” which was inspired by his own life story, will represent the country in the competition for this year’s Oscars.

The film starring Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz will compete with other global entries for a nomination as Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Spanish Academy’s selection was announced Thursday.

“Pain and Glory” received broad acclaim at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in France, where Banderas won the Best Actor award for his portrayal of a film director in his decline who flirts with drugs and has to confront his own past.

In June, Almodóvar won a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

