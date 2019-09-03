The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 1, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Aladdin
2. Rocketman
3. The Secret Life of Pets 2
4. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
6. Avengers: Endgame
7. The Hustle
8. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
9. Long Shot
10. The Nice Guys
