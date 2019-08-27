Mostly sunny
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 25, 2019:

1. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

2. Avengers: Endgame

3. The Hustle

4. MIB: International

5. Long Shot

6. The Secret Life of Pets 2

7. Brightburn

8. Shazam!

9. Booksmart

10. Second Act (2018)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Biggest Little Farm

2. Shadow

3. Light of My Life

4. After

5. Echo in the Canyon

6. Hotel Mumbai

7. Driven (2019)

8. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One

9. I Am Patrick Swayze

10. Maze

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

