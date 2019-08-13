Sunny
93.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Former Disney kid Bella Thorne directs film for Pornhub

By AP News

NEW YORK — Former Disney kid Bella Thorne is making her directorial debut — on Pornhub.

The actress, author and musician joined the porn site’s Visionaries Director’s Series with “Her & Him,” also to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

Her film, featuring a very large knife along with, well, porn, tells the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers, said Pornhub vice president Corey Price in a statement. Their love is reckless and dangerous and “transcends time and space.”

She follows rapper Young M.A. and singer-rapper Brooke Candy in the film series.

Thorne has produced a dark and deeply personal collection of poetry and appeared as a teen in the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up.” She co-starred in the film “The DUFF.”

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 