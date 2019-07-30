Sunny
79.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By AP News

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 28, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

2. Shazam!

3. Alita: Battle Angel

4. Overlord

5. Long Shot

6. Hellboy

7. Captain Marvel

8. Aquaman (2018)

9. Missing Link

10. Breakthrough

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Drunk Parents

2. After

3. Hotel Mumbai

4. Tolkien

5. Hail Satan?

6. Skin

7. Bottom of the 9th

8. The Wedding Guest

9. The Quake

10. High Life

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 