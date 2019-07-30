The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 28, 2019:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
2. Shazam!
3. Alita: Battle Angel
4. Overlord
5. Long Shot
6. Hellboy
7. Captain Marvel
8. Aquaman (2018)
9. Missing Link
10. Breakthrough
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Drunk Parents
2. After
3. Hotel Mumbai
4. Tolkien
5. Hail Satan?
6. Skin
7. Bottom of the 9th
8. The Wedding Guest
9. The Quake
10. High Life
(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.