Elton John rejects Russian decision to delete biopic scenes

LOS ANGELES — Elton John and the filmmakers of his biopic “Rocketman” are criticizing a Russian distributor’s decision to censor scenes from the new movie.

John and Paramount Pictures said in a joint statement Friday the deleted scenes featuring gay sex and drug use are a “sad reflection” of the “divided world we still live in.” Reports say a screening in Moscow Thursday cut five minutes of scenes.

The biopic premieres in the U.S. on Friday and in Russia on June 6.

The film delves into John’s sexuality and relationship with then manager John Reid. It stars Taron Egerton who does all his own singing as John in the musical fantasy that captures the essence of the singer’s life.

John and Paramount said they hoped the film could “open dialogue” regarding homosexuality.