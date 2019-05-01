Quantcast
Film critics choose “The Rider” as best picture of 2018

Posted on 01/05/2019 by AP News

NEW YORK — The National Society of Film Critics has chosen Chloe Zhao’s low-budget debut feature “The Rider” as best picture of 2018.

Director Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white “Roma” period piece won the most awards — as best picture runner-up, best foreign-language film and for best cinematography. Cuaron got the award for best director.

The society of 64 leading movie critics voted for Olivia Colman as best actress in “The Favourite,” and Ethan Hawke as best actor in “First Reformed.” And the top accolade for best supporting actor went to Steve Yeun of “Burning,” while Regina King of “If Beale Street Could Talk” nabbed best supporting actress.

Best screenplay went to “The Death of Stalin.”

The society was founded in 1966, electing its voting critics from newspapers and other major U.S. media outlets.

