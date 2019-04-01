Quantcast
What to watch for at this Sunday’s Golden Globes

Posted on 01/04/2019 by AP News

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Gwilym Lee, from left, Rami Malek and Joe Mazzello in a scene from "Bohemian Rhapsody." On Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, the film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture drama. The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 6. (Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox via AP)
Sunday's Golden Globes has dramatic movies in

NEW YORK — Dramatic period pieces will vie for the top comedy-musical awards and song-stuffed movies are poised to dominate the dramatic categories. Welcome to the 76th annual Golden Globes.

Category confusion often reigns at the Globes. Remember when laughers like “The Martian” and “Get Out” competed as comedies? But this Sunday’s ceremony might feel especially upside down.

Despite their copious tuneage, both “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” are slotted in as dramas. That’s left a few humor-tinged dramas — “The Favourite,” ”Green Book” and “Vice” — to give the comedy/musical categories a bit more heft than usual.

TV nominees boast more movie stars than the film ones, including: Julia Roberts, Jim Carrey and Benedict Cumberbatch. And one of the show’s co-hosts, Sandra Oh, is expected to win an award, too.

